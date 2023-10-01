Chris McQueen and Kevin Proctor close to securing moves to play into 2024 – reports

Having announced his retirement from the professional game, Chris McQueen is close to securing a move to French Elite 1 according to reports.

Fellow Australian forward and Wakefield back-rower Kevin Proctor is also eyeing up a move to the competition for season 2023/24, according to French publication Treize Mondial.

The reports state that the duo are close to securing moves to top-of-the-table clubs, with both Carcassonne and Limoux named – although nothing has been finalised yet.

36-year-old McQueen announced that 2023 would be hist last in the professional game earlier in September after a legendary 15-year career across spells in both the NRL and Super League.

The one-time England international, who also previously represented Queensland in State of Origin, signed with Huddersfield midway through the 2020 campaign and quickly established himself as a fan favourite with his consistent performances.

His final appearance for the John Smith’s Stadium outfit came against Warrington during Super League Round 27, completing 83 appearances for the Giants, including the 2022 Challenge Cup final, where he won the Lance Todd Trophy award in the defeat to Wigan.

McQueen made his debut in 2009 initially as a winger for South Sydney Rabbitohs, and also represented Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers in the competition Down Under.

Kevin Proctor to continue playing career

After reportedly contemplating retirement following his sacking by the Gold Coast Titans, Proctor made the move to Super League with Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2023 campaign but could not help the side avoid relegation from the top flight division.

The former New Zealand representative made 21 appearances under Mark Applegarth, scoring once.

Now 34, Proctor made 283 NRL appearances across stints with Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Titans, where he was axed in 2022 after posting a video of himself vaping on social media.

He has recorded 22 caps for New Zealand.

If the duo complete moves to the French Elite 1, they will join the likes of James Maloney, Joseph Paulo and Jason Clark to have finished their playing careers in the competition.

Corey Norman, James Segeyaro and Dean Whare also previously played in France, with the likes of Morgan Escare and Hakim Miloudi still featuring for Carcassonne and Limoux respectively.

The opening round for the 2023/24 season kicks-off on Sunday, October 1.

