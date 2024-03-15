Hull KR starlet Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e makes season-long loan move to League 1

Hull KR youngster Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e has made a season-long loan move to ambitious League 1 club Oldham, who are coached by Sean Long.

Earlier this week, Love Rugby League revealed that the Robins were open to letting the 20-year-old full-back or half-back head out on loan to get more first team games under his belt.

And on Friday morning, Sean Long’s Oldham side announced the capture of Laulu-Togaga’e on a loan deal for the remainder of 2024.

“Oldham have a really good team and a great coach who I’ve followed, I’m really glad Sean was happy enough to take me,” Laulu-Togaga’e said.

“I am hoping to learn from Sean who was so good in a similar position to mine.

“I’m coming to get some game time and develop my game.

“I’m up for the challenge, I’m happy to be in a team that is favoured to win and I’m looking forward to the season.”

Laulu-Togaga’e – known as PLT – took part in his first training session with the Roughyeds on Thursday, and goes straight into contention for Sunday’s game against Workington.

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e arrives at Oldham on loan

Phoenix, who is the son of Sheffield Eagles stalwart Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, has made nine first team appearances since arriving at Hull KR in 2022. He has also enjoyed loan spells with Dewsbury, Rochdale and Keighley during that time.

The Australia-born back actually kicked off his professional rugby league career with Keighley before making the move to Hull KR ahead of the 2022 campaign. In his debut season with Keighley, Laulu-Togaga’e won the League 1 Young Player of the Year award before being rewarded with a two-year contract at Super League side Hull KR.

The arrival of Laulu-Togaga’e bolsters Long’s options in the backs following the departure of Nick Rawsthorne, who left the club by mutual consent due to work and family reasons.

