Hull KR star targets trophies after signing long-term deal: ‘I feel like we’re building as a club’

England international Jez Litten has committed his long-term future to Hull KR, putting pen to paper on a new four-year deal.

The 25-year-old hooker has made 92 appearances for the Robins since initially arriving on loan back in 2019.

Litten, who made his international debut for England earlier this year in their mid-season win over France, will now remain with Hull KR until at least the end of 2027.

Litten wants to help Willie Peters’ side win silverware after they narrowly missed out on the Challenge Cup at Wembley in August.

He said: “I’m buzzing I’ve signed a new deal. I’ve been there just over three years now and I feel like we’re building as a club.

‘I’m hopeful to be a part of that in the next four years and I’m really excited for it.

“I feel like I’ve worked hard. I think we’ve come along way as a team and it’s showing on the pitch now.

‘I think this has been building over the last couple of the years. We had a good pre-season and some good wins.

“But, I think we’re not satisfied with just getting to semi-finals and finals we want to get there, get that silverware and bring it back for the fans and the club.”

The best is ‘yet to come’ from Jez Litten, says Hull KR boss

Hull KR coach Willie Peters said: “Jez (Litten) is developing all the time. He’s a popular person within the group.

“The best part for me about Jez is his best is yet to come.

“There’s no doubt that he’ll be our number nine for the coming years.

“He’s going to be an important part to what this club does in the future.”

Hull KR face Wigan in the play-off semi-finals at the DW Stadium on Saturday, 12:45pm kick-off, live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports.

