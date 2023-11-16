Hull KR pull off major coup as star man inks long-term contract after starring for England

England star Mikey Lewis has committed his long-term future to Hull KR by signing a new deal that will see him remain at Craven Park until at least the end of 2028.

The 22-year-old half-back was already under contract until the end of 2025 – but he has now put pen to paper on an extension that sees him remain with the Robins until at least the end of the 2028 campaign.

Lewis has scored 32 tries in 71 appearances for Hull KR since making his first team debut in 2019.

The Hull-born playmaker played in their Challenge Cup final defeat to Leigh Leopards earlier this year and helped Willie Peters’ side reach the Super League play-offs.

And Lewis’ impressive season at club level was rewarded with a call-up to the England senior side, playing two games for Shaun Wane’s side in their 3-0 series win over Tonga.

On signing his long-term contract extension with Hull KR, Lewis said: “I’m over the moon to sign the new deal. I’m really happy where I am now and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.

“This year has been massive for me. As a whole team we’ve come so far over the last few years to how we performed last year, getting to the Challenge Cup final, finishing fourth and making the play-off semi-finals.

“It was a very important thing for me and my family (playing for England). Me and everyone involved really enjoyed ourselves over the last three weeks.

“I’m just a boy from Hull living his dream and to get to pull that England jersey on, was words I can’t describe. I just loved every minute of it.”

Hull KR boss Willie Peters ‘extremely happy’ to see Mikey Lewis extend his stay at Craven Park

Hull KR boss Peters says there are ‘only a few players’ that have the qualities in Lewis’ locker, and believes the rising star is on track to become one of the best players in Super League.

Peters said: “I’m extremely happy to see Mikey extend his time at Hull KR.

“With Mikey being a homegrown player who’s come through our system, it’s a credit to everyone involved at the club who’s helped Mikey get to where he is now.

“It’s huge for the club and wouldn’t be possible without the fantastic support from our board. We want to keep our homegrown talent at the club and we want to keep them long-term. We’ve certainly proved that by locking in Mikey for five years and Jez Litten long-term too.

“If you look at Mikey’s year, he played nearly every game this season. The most pleasing part for me is seeing the growth in Mikey as a person, as well as a player. I’ve seen a lot of growth with him this year.

“There were times this year on the field when he was the only recognised spine member in the side and he carried the team on his shoulders.

“I thought he did a great job of that. He took on some responsibilities that didn’t come natural to him at the start of the year, but definitely helped him to develop his game.

“Then was deservedly rewarded with getting in the England team. It just shows where he’s at with his rugby in this first two games (against Tonga). Especially the first game against Tonga, he was the main difference.

“There are only a few players that have the qualities that Mikey has. Now it’s about combining that with working hard, making sacrifices and he’ll be on track to becoming one of the best players in this competition.”

