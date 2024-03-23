Hull KR have confirmed that Oliver Gildart has been given the all clear following a hospital visit having been stretchered off in their Challenge Cup tie with Salford Red Devils last night.

Gildart remained down after a tackle circa 11 minute into the Sixth Round clash at Craven Park, and would receive treatment for around 10 minutes thereafter before being taken from the field on a stretcher.

The Robins – who were beaten Challenge Cup finalists last year – would go on to comfortably book their spot in the last eight of the competition, running out 40-0 winners on home soil.

Ryan Hall (2), Joe Burgess, Kelepi Tanginoa, Peta Hiku, Matty Storton & Niall Evalds were the try-scorers for Willie Peters’ side, who also beat Salford en-route to Wembley in 2023.

And having been discharged overnight, both Gildart and the Robins posted updates on social media with a positive outcome.

Hull KR provide Oliver Gildart update following hospital trip

The 27-year-old, who joined KR in the off-season just gone, failed a HIA test – as you might expect – so will now sit out of next week’s Rivals Round game against Hull FC.

That though is the worst of it, with no further issues, and the problems Gildart was experiencing around his neck given the all clear.

Via his own X account – @OliverGildart3 – the player himself posted: “Thank you everyone for the well wishes 👍. Feeling much better this morning and proud of the boys getting a great win last night. @hullkrofficial“

Meanwhile, later in the morning, KR posted: “Hull KR can confirm Oliver Gildart has received the all clear after being taken to hospital during last night’s game.

“Gildart will now miss next week’s Hull Derby in line with the game’s concussion protocols. ❌

“See you soon, Oli! ❤️”

KR join Wigan Warriors & St Helens in the next round of the cup, with that pair beating Sheffield Eagles & Leeds Rhinos respectively last night.

Today, Leigh Leopards face Featherstone Rovers while Batley Bulldogs host Castleford Tigers. Elsewhere in all-Super League clashes, Hull FC visit Huddersfield Giants while Warrington Wolves host London Broncos.

And rounding off the Sixth Round ties tomorrow afternoon is Catalans Dragons’ visit to The Shay, where Halifax Panthers await.

