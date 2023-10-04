Hull KR coach Willie Peters reveals injury concern as Robins prepare to welcome back versatile forward

Hull KR coach Willie Peters says it’s unlikely that prop Sauaso Sue will play a part in their play-off semi-final against Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

The former Samoa international picked up a knock in last week’s elimination play-off win over Leigh, which is likely to see him sidelined this weekend.

“Probably the one main concern is Jesse Sue who didn’t pull up as well as we’d like,” Hull KR coach Willie Peters said in his press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Wigan.

“He’s gone to get some more scans on his adductor and hamstring again so we’ll know more later in the week. It’ll be unlikely that he’ll play.

“He’s naturally frustrated. Jesse worked extremely hard to get back and it was one of those where he slipped early on in the game so we’re hoping it’s nothing major because he got through the game.

“The thing I know about Jesse is that he’s a tough lad so if he’s struggling with an injury then there’s a genuine reason for that.

“He got through the game last week, we sent him for scans, he needs to go for some more to find out exactly what it is and the extent of it, so it’s too hard to say at the moment where he’s at but Jesse is frustrated which is understandable because he’s worked extremely hard to get himself back.”

One in, one out for Hull KR

Whilst the Robins will be without influential prop Sue, Peters says they are likely to welcome back versatile forward Dean Hadley this week.

“Dean Hadley is back on track, he’s good to play,” Peters said. “Other than Jesse, everyone else seems ready to go.

“Dean’s done a wonderful job all year, whether he’s started in the front-row or coming off the bench, he’s even started in the back-row, so no doubt he’ll do a job.

“He’s done a job all year for us and has been an important part of our team, so it’ll be good to have him back. He’s got a few things to tick off but we’re hopeful (he’ll be back).”

READ NEXT: Hull KR star targets trophies after signing long-term deal: ‘I feel like we’re building as a club’