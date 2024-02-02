Hull FC young gun makes loan move to hometown Championship club following long-term injury lay-off

Hull FC youngster Charlie Severs has joined Championship outfit York on loan, linking up with his hometown club following a long-term injury lay-off.

The back-rower spent the entirety of the 2023 campaign sidelined with a shoulder injury, recovering to feature in Hull‘s two pre-season friendlies played so far this year with run outs against both Bradford Bulls & Doncaster.

Prior to his injury, Severs had featured twice competitively for the Black and Whites in the 2022 season, making his debut in a derby day win against Hull KR at Magic Weekend and appearing in a 60- drubbing by Wigan Warriors five days later.

Neither Hull nor York have confirmed the length of the loan, but the 20-year-old has now linked up with Andrew Henderson’s Knights, who began their 2024 campaign with a 114-10 drubbing of Newcastle Thunder in the 1895 Cup group stages last weekend.

York confirmed Severs’ arrival via their club website earlier today, with the forward relishing the opportunity of getting some game time as he continues his recovery.

The ex-Heworth ARLFC & New Earswick All Blacks junior said: “I’m delighted to have agreed a loan deal here at the Knights, and it’s really exciting to be able to come to join York, given that this is where I’m from.

“I’m looking forward to getting some first-team game time here, and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in. After my injuries last year, I wanted to go out on loan to get some game time and York was the perfect move given my connections to the area and the club.

“I’ve watched the Knights ever since I was a kid, and it’s been great to see the club progress from League 1 to now be battling at the top of the Championship. “It’s a really exciting time to be joining the club after last season’s finish in the play-offs and I’m really excited about what we can achieve this year.” York Knights boss Andrew Henderson: ‘This is a great opportunity for both parties’ York boss Henderson meanwhile says he’s looking forward to seeing the hometown ace take to the field at the LNER Community Stadium in 2024. He reaffirmed: “I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to bring Charlie to York. As we’ve made clear in the past, if there are York-based players that have the talent and the right attitude, then we’re willing to give them an opportunity.

“Charlie ticks all of those boxes and he is a player with a lot of potential. Predominantly, he plays in the back-row and even at this early stage of his career, he has a lot of strong attributes to his game. “Hopefully we’re able to see those in his time with us here at York and equally, hopefully we can continue to develop his game too.

“This is a great opportunity for both parties. For Charlie, it’s an opportunity to come into a senior environment, get the opportunity to stake his claim, work with some quality players and get some game time having suffered some injuries over the last 12 months.