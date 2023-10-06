Hull FC announce seventh new signing for 2024: ‘It’s a massive opportunity for me’

Hull FC have signed half-back Morgan Smith from relegated Super League side Wakefield Trinity on a two-year deal from 2024.

The 25-year-old spent this season back in Super League with Wakefield after three seasons in the Championship with London Broncos and Featherstone, making 14 appearances for Trinity in 2023.

Smith becomes Hull’s seventh signing ahead of the 2024 campaign, joining fellow newbies Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele, Jack Walker, Jack Ashworth and Liam Tindall at the MKM Stadium.

Smith will reunite with Hull coach Tony Smith again, whom he played under whilst they were at Warrington several years ago.

On joining Hull, Smith said: “It’s a massive opportunity for me. I’m grateful to Tony Smith (head coach) and James Clark (chief executive) for providing me with the chance to show what I can do at a huge club like Hull.

“I’m excited to work under Tony again. I’m confident he can get the best out of me and he can get me playing the best rugby I can.

“I’m hard working and I like to think I’m strong defensively. Put me on an edge or in the middle and I’m always willing to get stuck in and do my very best for the team.

“I’m pretty vocal and with the ball in hand I like to take the defence on with my running game.

“There’s nothing better turning up to play a game in front of a big, vocal crowd. I know how passionate the FC fans are and I’ve already got one eye on the Hull Derby.

“It gives me goosebumps thinking about running onto the pitch into one of those games, so bring it on.”

Hull boss Tony Smith looking forward to working with Morgan Smith again

Smith has made almost 100 career appearances for Warrington, London, Featherstone and Wakefield.

Hull coach Tony Smith says he is looking forward to working alongside the playmaker again, saying he has ‘plenty of great skill to offer’.

Tony Smith commented: “I’ve worked with Morgan before when he was a young lad at Warrington and therefore I know what he is capable of.

“Morgan also has good versatility – he looks just as at home at half-back as he does at hooker.

“But he’s also a smart player with plenty of great skill to offer.

“He’s really keen to make a position his own, but that is down to him and which position he claims remains to be seen – but I’m delighted to be working with him again.”

READ NEXT: Super League ins and outs for 2024: Every confirmed signing and departure