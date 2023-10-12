Huddersfield Giants snap up French forward from Wakefield Trinity on long-term contract

Huddersfield Giants have signed French forward Hugo Salabio on a three-year contract from Wakefield Trinity ahead of 2024.

The 23-year-old forward linked up with Trinity midway through the 2023 campaign, making three appearances for Mark Applegarth’s side.

Salabio, who was born in Marseille, came through the academy ranks at Catalans Dragons. He has experience of playing in the French Elite Championship with Saint-Esteve and Pia Donkeys.

On signing Salabio, Giants head coach Ian Watson said: “Hugo is a player that caught our eye while playing in France and then at Wakefield last season, he’s going to bring considerable size and strength to our pack.

“He’s got great leg speed and the ability to play as well, he’s aggressive in defence which is something we lacked a little and we’ve looked to correct.

“We know that Hugo is going to work really hard for the team and that’s the most pleasing aspect of bringing someone in, the team first mentality.”

Hugo Salabio ‘excited’ to make Huddersfield Giants move

Salabio’s representatives says the Frenchman is relishing his move to the Giants ahead of next season.

His representatives told Huddersfield’s club website: “Hugo is an aggressive, hard running player who’s got a great engine on him, and won’t ever give up on the team.

“He’s still young and has a lot to learn, but was convinced by this move, hence signing a three-year deal at the club to develop his future at the Giants.

“There were several clubs interested in Hugo, but after speaking with Ian, he was convinced this was the move for him and he believes and is excited at the project at the Giants.

“Hugo wants to be the best prop in the comp, but he knows he’s got plenty of development left in him, and he’s excited to start his next journey at the Giants.”

