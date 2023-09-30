Huddersfield Giants confirm exit of long-serving player: ‘I’ve loved my time’

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed that long-serving hooker Adam O’Brien will leave the club after seven years at the John Smith’s Stadium.

O’Brien, 30, signed for the Super League outfit in 2017 from Bradford Bulls and went on to make 120 appearances, scoring 20 tries.

He was sent out on loan to Halifax Panthers earlier this year before being recalled ahead of the Round 25 clash with Hull KR.

The Bradford academy product becomes the second long-serving player to depart Ian Watson’s side at the conclusion of the 2023 Super League campaign following the exit of winger Jermaine McGillvary.

Chris McQueen and Nathan Peats announced their respective retirements earlier this month, marking their final career appearances against Warrington.

Josh Jones left the club by mutual consent after a long battle with concussion symptoms and the former Great Britain international later confirmed his retirement.

Theo Fages, Will Pryce, Jack Ashworth, Owen Trout, George Roby and Nathan Mason have also departed the club, with the latter also announcing 2023 would be his last in the professional game.

O’Brien’s departure follows the signing of English-born Sydney Roosters young hooker Thomas Deakin from the 2024 campaign.

Adam O’Brien reflects on Huddersfield career

Reflecting on his time at the Giants, O’Brien said: “When I look back, Huddersfield have been a big part of my rugby career so far, they picked me up off the back of Bradford Bulls liquidating which I am so grateful for.

“It’s be seven years, there has been ups and downs but overall I’ve loved my time at Huddersfield.

“My favourite memory during my time at the Giants has to be playing at Anfield and scoring a try at the stadium, being a Liverpool fan it was a special moment for me and my family, to put such a score on Hull FC that day was a great moment.

“Since joining Huddersfield at 24, I have become a dad of two, me and Lauren got married and on the field over the years, I’ve probably just tried becoming the best player I can be and trying to give a little back to the other hookers coming through.

“The Giants fans have been amazing and so welcoming to myself and my family since I joined back in 2017, I can’t thank them enough for their support.

“I’d like to personally thank them for turning up every week and supporting us, through the good and hard times and I’ve had a great time here, and I’ll always be grateful for that.”

