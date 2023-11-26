How Leigh Leopards are shaping up for 2024 with eight new signings, including superstar Matt Moylan

Challenge Cup holders Leigh Leopards currently have 33 players in their first team squad ahead of next season after making eight new signings.

Adrian Lam’s side enjoyed a stunning season back in Super League in 2023, lifting the Challenge Cup at Wembley as well as securing a spot in the end of season play-offs.

The Leopards also had five players included in the 2023 Super League Dream Team – captain John Asiata, England international Robbie Mulhern, prolific try-scorer Josh Charnley and Papua New Guinea international pair Edwin Ipape and Lachlan Lam.

Leigh have strengthened their squad ahead of the new campaign by bringing in former Australia international and Origin representative Matt Moylan.

The 32-year-old is likely to partner Lam in the halves next season in a spine consisting of full-back Gareth O’Brien, hooker Ipape and loose forward Asiata.

Moylan is one of eight new signings for the Leopards, who have also added Dan Norman, Owen Trout, Louis Brogan, Lewis Baxter, Jack Darbyshire, Kavan Rothwell and Ben McNamara to their ranks for 2024.

Meanwhile, experienced forward Joe Wardle has gone to League 1 side Oldham in a player-coach role and half-back Ben Reynolds has joined boyhood club Featherstone Rovers on a two-year contract.

Prop Ava Seumanufagai, who made 17 appearances for Leigh last season, has returned to Australia in a player-coach role with Campbelltown City Kangaroos.

Leigh Leopards ins and outs

Ins: Dan Norman (St Helens), Owen Trout (Huddersfield), Louis Brogan (Swinton), Lewis Baxter (St Helens), Jack Darbyshire (Warrington), Kavan Rothwell (Wigan), Ben McNamara (Hull), Matt Moylan (Cronulla Sharks)

Outs: Oliver Gildart (Hull KR), Joe Wardle (Oldham), Ben Reynolds (Featherstone), Ava Seumanufagai (Campbelltown City Kangaroos)

How Adrian Lam’s side are shaping up for 2024

The 33 players currently in pre-season training with Leigh ahead of next year’s Super League campaign…

Backs: Keanan Brand, Tom Briscoe, Ed Chamberlain, Josh Charnley, Jack Darbyshire, Umyla Hanley, Zak Hardaker, Lachlan Lam, Ricky Leutele, Ben McNamara, Joe Mellor, Matt Moylan, Tom Nisbet, Gareth O’Brien

Forwards: Tom Amone, John Asiata, Louis Brogan, Matt Davis, Jacob Gannon, Frankie Halton, Oliver Holmes, Jack Hughes, Edwin Ipape, Jacob Jones, Robbie Mulhern, Ben Nakubuwai, Dan Norman, Kai O’Donnell, Kavan Rothwell, Aaron Smith, Owen Trout, Nathan Wilde

