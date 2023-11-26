How Hunslet are shaping up for 2024, with 30 players signed up for League 1 season

New Hunslet head coach Dean Muir has locked in his 30-man squad for the 2024 League 1 season, including a plethora of new signings.

Muir, who officially took over the head coaching reins at Hunslet on October 1, replaces Alan Kilshaw as Hunslet boss, with the latter taking charge at Championship club Swinton Lions on a two-year deal.

Muir, who assisted Keighley Cougars in their unbeaten League 1 side in 2022, enjoyed success this year with West Bowling, helping the Bradford-based community club win promotion to the National Conference League’s Premier Division.

Speaking at the time of his appointment in September, Muir said: “I’m excited by the challenge and can’t wait to start.

“I’m looking forward to working with a talented group of players and I know we can achieve performances the fans will be proud of.”

The Parksiders have made a number of new signings ahead of next season, including Wales international Jude Ferreira following the youngster’s departure from Super League side Hull FC.

The outside-back didn’t make a first team appearance for Tony Smith’s side but he enjoyed a loan spell in the Championship with London Broncos in 2022, playing 11 games for the capital club.

Also joining Hunslet for 2024 is young half-back or full-back Iwan Orr, who is the son of former Great Britain international Danny Orr.

Long-serving Hunslet full-back Jimmy Watson will enter his 12th season with the Parksiders in 2024, having scored 80 tries in 209 games for the club.

Hunslet will also want to make good use of the experience of half-back Matty Beharrell and veteran forward Michael Knowles again next term.

Hunslet boss Dean Muir confirms 30-man squad for 2024

Here’s the full list of players contracted to Hunslet for 2024…

Backs: Alfie Goddard, Ben Sheils, Dan McGrath, Donald Kudangirana, Harry Williams, Iwan Orr, Jack Mallinson, Jimmy Watson, Jude Ferreira, Keenan Dyer-Dixon, Mac Walsh, Matty Beharrell, Nathan Carter

Forwards: Aaron Levy, Aidan Scully, Billy Gaylor, Brandan Wilkinson, Cam Berry, Ethan O’Hanlon, Harvey Hallas, Jack Coventry, Jordan Syme, Josh Jordan-Roberts, Lewis Wray, Liam Carr, Michael Knowles, Rhys Davies, Ross Whitmore, Spencer Darley, Toby Everett

