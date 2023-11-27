How Doncaster are shaping up for 2024, including nine high-profile signings for Championship campaign

Newly-promoted Championship club Doncaster have made nine high-profile signings to prepare for life in the second tier in 2024.

It would be fair to say the Dons have enjoyed an impressive recruitment drive ahead of next season, with Richard Horne’s side making nine new signings.

Joe Lovodua, Suaia Matagi, Reece Lyne, Tyla Hepi, Pauli Pauli, Luke Briscoe, Alex Sutcliffe and Craig Hall will make the Eco-Power Stadium their home for 2024, with the club also signing Josh Guzdek on a permanent deal from Sheffield Eagles following his loan spell last season.

Meanwhile, eight players have left Doncaster following their promotion-clinching League 1 campaign in 2023, including former Wales international Matt James, who has retired.

Travis Corion, Aaron Ollett-Hobson, Dave Petersen, Dean Roberts, Jack Sanderson, Ross Whitmore and Brandan Wilkinson have all moved onto pastures new.

Former Tonga international Mahe Fonua helped the Dons gain promotion – but has returned to Australia to take up a two-year deal with Queensland Cup side Mackay Cutters.

Castleford Tigers prop Albert Vete spent the latter half of the 2023 campaign on loan with Doncaster and has returned to his parent club, whilst Luke Cooper – also a loanee last season – has joined Batley Bulldogs from Featherstone Rovers.

There is a real international flavour at the Dons heading into the upcoming season, with Lovodua (Fiji), Matagi (New Zealand & Samoa), Misi Taulapapa (Samoa), Reece Lyne, Brett Ferres (both England), Jason Tali, Watson Boas (Papua New Guinea) and Ben Johnston (Ireland) all having played on the international stage.

Ins and outs

Ins: Tyla Hepi, Joe Lovodua, Josh Guzdek (loan made permanent), Pauli Pauli, Luke Briscoe, Suaia Matagi, Reece Lyne, Alex Sutcliffe, Craig Hall

Outs: Travis Corion, Aaron Ollett-Hobson, Dave Petersen, Dean Roberts, Jack Sanderson, Ross Whitmore, Brandan Wilkinson, Matt James (retired)

How Doncaster are shaping up for 2024

Watson Boas

Luke Briscoe

Greg Burns

Brett Ferres

Keelan Foster

Josh Guzdek

Craig Hall

Tom Halliday

Tyla Hepi

Brad Hey

Alex Holdstock

Ben Johnston

Jose Kenga

Brad Knowles

Joe Lovodua

Reece Lyne

Suaia Matagi

Loui McConnell

Pauli Pauli

Connor Robinson

Sam Smeaton

Alex Sutcliffe

Jason Tali

Misi Taulapapa

