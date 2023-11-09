Harrison Hansen is set to join the 500 club in 2024 after signing a new one-year deal with Championship side Toulouse Olympique.

The 38-year-old is currently sat on 483 career appearances, needing just 17 more to achieve the incredible feat of playing 500 professional games.

242 of those appearances came in the cherry and white of Wigan Warriors, having spent 10 seasons with the Super League giants between 2004 and 2013.

Hansen won two Super League titles and two Challenge Cups with the Warriors, helping Shaun Wane’s side do the double in 2013.

The New Zealand-born back-rower then moved to Salford Red Devils, following in the footsteps of his father Shane who played for the club in the 1990s.

Hansen captained Salford in 2015, playing 52 games for the Red Devils across two seasons.

The former New Zealand and Samoa international then enjoyed three seasons with Leigh between 2016 and 2018, making 84 appearances for the then Centurions, including a season in Super League in 2017.

Hansen then made the short move across to Widnes Vikings, where he played 33 games over an 18-month period for the Cheshire club.

Hansen, who represented Samoa in the 2008 and 2013 World Cups, made the move over to France with Toulouse Olympique ahead of the 2020 campaign.

He’s played 62 games so far for the French side – which he is captain of – and has signed up to go around again in 2024.

The Wigan academy product has made 10 appearances in the representative arena – one for New Zealand, eight for Samoa and one for the Exiles.

Harrison Hansen wants to help Toulouse Olympique get back into Super League

Toulouse were relegated from Super League in 2021 after just one season – but Hansen is determined to help his side get back to the top flight.

On his new deal, Hansen said: “I am very happy to have extended my adventure at Toulouse.

“Me and my family love Toulouse and the French way of life. I’m lucky that my body is still in good condition.

“I still enjoy playing with this group, I want to help grow the club and I will do everything possible to get back to the Super League.”

Toulouse coach Sylvain Houles added: “Harrison is a true legend of our sport, who surprises us every year.

“Despite his age, he pushes all his limits to give 100 per cent whether in training or in matches. He is the ‘dad’ of the group.

“I am delighted to be able to count on him next year, he will be a model to follow for the whole group.”

