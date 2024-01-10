Halifax Panthers stalwart departs after eight seasons with Championship club to ‘take up opportunity elsewhere’

Halifax Panthers have confirmed that long-serving hooker Brandon Moore has left The Shay ahead of the 2024 season ‘to take up an opportunity elsewhere’.

The 27-year-old has made 188 appearances for Fax over the last eight seasons, scoring 33 tries as well as helping the Panthers win the 1895 Cup at Wembley last season.

With new coach Liam Finn unable to guarantee Moore game time this year, both parties have come to a mutual decision to allow Moore to seek opportunities elsewhere ahead of the new season.

On his departure, Cumbrian hooker Moore said: “After speaking with Finny in pre-season, I’ve made the decision to leave Halifax by mutual agreement to take up opportunities elsewhere as they may be limited here.

“I’ve been at the club for eight seasons and came in at 19 as a reserve, and didn’t expect to be at the club as long as I have.

“Along the years I’ve met some top blokes who’ve made my time at the club and I’ve made some special bonds that are lifelong.

“Even though I’m not a Halifax lad, I always knew how much rugby league meant to the town and it was always an honour to captain the side.

“I leave the club knowing I always gave my all for the team and gave everything to be a Halifax player.

“I’d like to thank all players and coaches I’ve met along the way and families within the club that me and mine have built relationships with. I wish the club the best of luck for the 2024 season and beyond.”

Halifax Panthers stalwart Brandon Moore departs with club’s best wishes

Moore, who has been with the Panthers since 2016, became the first Halifax player to score at Wembley since Neil James in 1988, going over to help then Simon Grix’s side beat Batley Bulldogs 12-10 in the capital.

On Moore’s exit, new Fax head coach Finn said: “After talking to Brandon during pre-season, I was unable to guarantee him the regular game time he wants and taking into account his service to the club over the years it was the fair and right thing to do to let him search for that at another club.

“Brandon has been a fantastic player for the Panthers, playing with toughness and commitment every week.

“I wish him all the best for the future and it’s always sad to lose a long-serving player who gave everything to the club.”

Panthers director of rugby Richard Durgan added: “It’s been an absolute delight to have Brandon around. During his eight years with us he’s been an absolute warrior for this club. Some big highlights, particularly at Wembley which was probably one of the best moments of his career.

“But he’s an honourable bloke who wants to play every week and the fact is that his opportunities here might be less this year.

“He’s been an absolute servant to the club and will always be welcome back as a legend of this club and that’s not a word we use lightly, so we wish him all the best going forward.

“He’s a decent guy who really wore his heart on his sleeve for Halifax and good luck to him going forward.”

READ NEXT: Halifax Panthers 2024 squad numbers – Gareth Widdop to wear No. 23 after joining hometown club