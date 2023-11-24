Halifax Panthers confirm 1895 Cup-winning full-back ‘to take up an opportunity elsewhere’ as he cuts contract short

Halifax Panthers have confirmed the departure of Brandon Pickersgill who cuts his contract short ‘to take up an opportunity elsewhere’ in 2024.

The full-back joined Fax back in March from fellow Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers, penning a two-year deal at The Shay until the end of the 2024 season.

Pickersgill would go on to make 10 appearances throughout the rest of the campaign, including under the arch at Wembley as Simon Grix’s men saw off Batley Bulldogs to lift the 1895 Cup for the first time in their history.

But ahead of the upcoming season, he’s now decided to move on, bringing an end to his stay with the Panthers 12 months early.

Halifax Panthers confirm full-back Brandon Pickersgill ‘to take up an opportunity elsewhere’ as he cuts contract short

The 26-year-old’s next destination is yet to be confirmed, but Halifax confirmed his exit with a post on their X account – @Halifax Panthers – earlier today.

That post read: “Halifax Panthers can confirm that Brandon Pickersgill will depart the club to take up an opportunity elsewhere.

“We’d like to thank Brandon for his efforts in a blue and white shirt and wish him well for the future.”

A product of the academy at hometown club Bradford Bulls, Pickersgill debuted for the Odsal outfit midway through the 2017 season, with his first appearance coming against Toulouse Olympique. By that point, he’d already appeared on four occasions as a loanee for London Skolars in League 1.

The back made another 71 appearances for Bradford in the four years that followed, before joining promotion hopefuls Featherstone ahead of the 2022 season.

Scoring seven tries in 12 appearances for the Rovers at the start of that campaign, Pickersgill would feature oncemore on loan back at Bradford, scoring in a win over Sheffield Eagles.

And after featuring for Featherstone in their Round 5 clash against Bradford at the beginning of the season just gone, he linked up with Halifax. Accordingly, Pickersgill’s next move could see him don the shirt of a fifth different club.

READ NEXT: Barrow Raiders confirm departure of Wales international with replacement signed up by Cumbrians as further reinforcements promised