WATCH: ‘One of the greatest tries in Wembley history’ as Batley Bulldogs produce 14-pass effort in 1895 Cup final

Batley Bulldogs produced arguably one of the greatest tries in Wembley history during the 1895 Cup final against Halifax Panthers.

The Championship outfit kept the ball alive with 14 passes and a kick as the full-time hooter sounded to produce a stunning end to the final game of the triple-header day in the capital.

Former Super League outside-back and Wales captain Elliot Kear finished the try in the corner for a dramatic finish against fellow Championship side Halifax.

The four-pointer saw the score at 12-10 with all eyes on Luke Hooley, who was given the nod to feature from parent club Leeds Rhinos just a week after making his second Super League appearance.

However, the 25-year-old full-back sent his kick just wide as the Panthers celebrated in front of their travelling supporters behind the sticks to claim the fourth edition of the 1895 Cup.

The moment sparked debate on social media, with the Bulldogs self-proclaiming the try as one of the greatest Wembley has ever seen.

Many others compared the four-pointer to ‘Wide to West!’ as Batley stated the try says everything about the team, having defied the odds last season to reach the Championship Grand Final after beating favourites Featherstone in the semi-finals.

However highly you judge the moment, it for sure was one of the greatest team tries ever seen on the big stage.

WATCH: One of the greatest ever Wembley tries?

A score that says everything about this team. Never stop playing.

Never ever give up. One of the greatest Tries in Wembley history. pic.twitter.com/Ii1F6E0loC — Batley Bulldogs RLFC (@BatleyRLFC) August 13, 2023

Halifax, making their first appearance at Wembley since 1988, got off to a dream start when captain Brandon Moore crossed with less than two minutes on the clock.

Louis Jouffret added the conversion and subsequently kicked three more penalties to steer his side to the brink of victory.

Batley, making their first appearance at Wembley Stadium, gave themselves hope when Dale Morton darted over with 12 minutes to go.

Hooley added the extras but could did not have the same success after the full-time hooter for Kear’s last-gasp effort.

The 1895 Cup final was the third game of an eight-hour action-packed day following the Women’s and Men’s Challenge Cup finals. The kick-off was also delayed due to Leigh’s golden point extra time winner against Hull KR in the Men’s competition.

