Wales international Gil Dudson is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, exclusive to Love Rugby League.

The former Super League prop played over 250 times at the top level for Wigan, Warrington, Catalans, Salford and Widnes, completing the Challenge Cup and Super League double with the Warriors in 2013 and starring in Salford’s epic run to the Grand Final in 2019.

The veteran left the Red Devils at the end of the season to sign part-time with Oldham following their promotion to the Championship, and in partnership with eToro, the trading and investing platform with over 35 million users, here he selects this blockbusting 17 of the best players he has lined up alongside during his playing career.



1. Sam Tomkins (Wigan)

A generational talent, one of the very best players of the Super League era and beyond.

2. Corey Thompson (Widnes)

A surprise selection maybe but he was class at Widnes – great yardage and carried the ball like a bulldozer.

3. Dan Sarginson (Wigan and Salford)

A great player to cover many positions – he was like the energiser bunny who never got tired.

4. Nene McDonald (Salford)

What a player – for a centre he is massive, huge, fast, and impossible to tackle.

5. Pat Richards (Wigan)

A real class act, he could score, kick and carry whenever he needed to. He can jump, he can finish. A total winger.



6. James Maloney (Catalans)

Very underrated – a really good field general who never looked like he was trying.

7. Lee Briers (Wales)

A true great. Super silky, his rugby IQ was off the charts, a natural who was never in a bad position.

8. Dylan Napa (Catalans)

A real monster on the pitch, who was great at absolutely killing people in games.

9. Micky McIlorum (Wigan and Catalans)

The heartbeat of the team, he set the pace defensively and led from the front.

10. Ben Flower (Wigan and Wales)

A fantastic forcer he was like a Welsh tank.



11. Tyson Frizell (Wales)

I played with him as a teenager and he was unreal then.

12. Mike McMeeken (Catalans)

Still going strong and what a great career he has had. The ultimate pro, and a big beast too.

13. Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan)

What can you say? I never saw him have a bad game. He would be injured and then play 80 minutes and get man of the match. A really good bloke who taught me loads at Wigan.

Subs

14. Daryl Clark (Warrington)

Superb hooker with a great running threat, an absolute handful. A modern day number 9 who can run, tackle and pass.

15. Kallum Watkins (Salford)

You can play Kal anywhere, he just needs to be on the pitch. A natural leader.

16. Lee Mossop (Wigan and Salford)

We played together at a couple of places and always had a great partnership and understanding.

17. Sam Kasiano (Catalans)

He speaks for himself, when he is on the pitch you know what is going to happen.

18th man: Stuart Fielden (Wigan)

A legend of the game. I only played a handful of games with him but he earns a place in any side.

Ultimate Team is brought to you by eToro, the trading and investing platform with over 35 million users

