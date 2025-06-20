Leeds Rhinos have further bolstered their pack for next season with the re-signing of Kallum Watkins on a one-year deal.

The former club captain re-joined the Headingley outfit part way through the current campaign following Salford Red Devils’ financial situation, but he has already made an immediate impact in his short spell thus far.

Watkins has already made seven appearances for the Rhinos since re-joining the club, scoring one try in the process, but his switch to loose forward has added a really nice dynamic to their attack in the process.

But, while keeping him around for next season is a big piece of business from the club given his form to date, it will inevitably create a selection headache as well given he is in direct competition with some of Leeds’ key players at either 13 or in the back-row too.

So, how does the Leeds Rhinos depth chart look heading into 2026? Well, here’s our take on exactly that.

Prop: Mikolaj Oledzki, Keenan Palasia, Tom Holroyd, Cooper Jenkins, Tom Nicholson-Watton

Leeds’ front-row stock have really come into their own under Brad Arthur, and they again look a solid unit heading into 2026.

Tom Holroyd and Mikolaj Oledzki’s new deals this season were two major pieces of business the club needed to get over the line, given other Super League sides were sniffing about, but adding them while still having Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins in the squad only makes this group look that bit more imposing.

Tom Nicholson-Watton has also impressed when given first-team minutes and looks to be one for the future. Doubts remain over the future of Sam Lisone, with the Samoan international out of contract at the end of this season.

Hooker: Andy Ackers, Jarrod O’Connor, Jack Sinfield

Nine also seems a very settled spot for Leeds heading into 2026. Andy Ackers seems the lead option to start again, but Jarrod O’Connor is also showing he is an important cog in this Rhinos spine as well. Both men have also found a good synergy, where one comes off the bench and just continues the work of the other to good effect, which is exactly what you want from your pairing.

Jack Sinfield has also tasted some decent minutes at hooker this year, and looked pretty comfortable there for the most part as well. While he will likely continue as a half-back, having the ability to play hooker will only benefit his career.

Back-row: James Bentley, James McDonnell, Kallum Watkins, Ben Littlewood, Presley Cassell, Toby Warren

The back-row is one of their more loaded areas, even with Morgan Gannon heading to the NRL. James Bentley and James McDonnell have commanded starting spots under Arthur and will again be the likely 11 and 12 in 2026.

While the bulk of his time at Leeds has been spent at loose forward, Watkins is a more than capable back-row option as well as he proved in his time at Salford with a Dream Team inclusion last season.

Underneath that, there is a promising cohort of Ben Littlewood, Presley Cassell and Toby Warren, who again look to be ones for the future. Out of these three, Littlewood and Warren both have Super League experience, be it at the Rhinos or in Warren’s case on loan at Salford, but Cassell has also been included in the wider 21-man squad on occasion this season too.

Loose forward: Cameron Smith, Kallum Watkins, Keenan Palasia, Jarrod O’Connor

13 is arguably the toughest call of the lot, given the form of each of these players in their respective stints this season.

Current co-captain Cameron Smith has proved to be the nailed-on starter at loose forward over the past few years, and while his ball-playing and carrying take the spotlight his defensive efforts are instrumental to the wider Leeds pack as well.

Watkins has also been in excellent touch since his shift to 13, adding some serious tempo into their attack as a result. Palasia also impressed during his stint at loose forward, giving Leeds that extra powerful middle to cause chaos up front.

An interesting one is O’Connor, who has occasionally been deployed at 13 under Arthur. He did rise through the ranks as a loose forward before making the shift to hooker on a permanent basis, and when utilised has added a completley fresh dynamic to proceedings given his ability around the ruck.

