Hull KR star Mikey Lewis ‘has to start’ for England in this year’s Ashes according to Jon Wilkin: who says the half-back is the best player in Super League.

The Sky Sports pundit spoke effusively about Lewis’ hopes of becoming a regular starter for his country after another dazzling display for the Robins in their comprehensive win over Castleford Tigers on Thursday evening.

Lewis is in direct competition with captain George Williams and Wigan star Harry Smith for one of two starting roles against the Australians later this autumn. So far, Lewis has predominantly been limited to a place on the bench for the national side.

But Wilkin believes that now should change given the maturity seen in Lewis’ game so far this season – with the former St Helens and Great Britain star insisting there is nobody better in Super League than the Rovers man right now.

“Mikey Lewis has to play,” he said. “He’s the best player in our competition right now. Mikey with his new improved mentality and kicking game, he has to be in.”

But Wilkin didn’t stop there – championing the cause of hooker Jez Litten for a starting berth in Shaun Wane’s side, too.

Speaking of Litten, Wilkin said: “This man is a bolter because two years ago Jez Litten would be nowhere near a starting shirt for Shaun Wane’s team. I’m looking at him and saying he’d be starting for England in the Ashes.”

And Rovers captain Elliot Minchella was another who caught Wilkin’s eye in regards to a place in the squad for the Ashes.

“Maybe he has the most difficult task,” Wilkin said. “He’s in a position where we’ve got (Victor) Radley and (Morgan) Knowles, it’s heavily packed and stacked full of talent – but those three have got to be in the squad.”

