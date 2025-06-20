Wakefield Trinity’s clash with St Helens in March is currently leading the viewing figures for the BBC’s Super League coverage.

Love Rugby League can also reveal the four other matches in the top five, as the BBC’s free-to-air coverage goes under the spotlight.

The national broadcaster signed a three-year deal to air select Super League games at the start of the 2024 season, to go alongside its existing coverage of the Challenge Cup. The free-to-air rights were previously held by Channel Four.

BBC viewing figures revealed as deal goes under spotlight

Free-to-air rights are a big discussion among many sports fans, with the increased costs associated with subscriptions.

Rugby union’s Gallagher Premiership is occasionally aired on ITV, while the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup are still broadcast between the BBC and ITV. Channel Four, ITV and the BBC have also had their fair share of Champions League and international football coverage in the past.

It’s no different in rugby league, either, and the viewing figures in 2025 have been pretty healthy all things considered.

The aforementioned clash between Wakefield and St Helens at the DIY Kitchen’s Stadium tops the charts for both average viewers (355,390) and peak audience (483,500).

For average viewership, the Trin again feature as their visit to Headingley to face Leeds Rhinos – the club’s annual MND round – came second with an average figure of 353,190. This match again finished second in the peak audience chart with 431,600.

St Helens’ opening round demolition of Salford Red Devils was third on the list for both average audience (351,520) and peak audience (425,000) as well.

Leigh Leopards’ clash against Warrington Wolves in round eight came fourth in the average viewer charts, with 296,052, however this came fifth for peak audience with 382,500.

The most recent BBC pick, Wakefield v Leigh, also made the top five for both, coming fifth for average audience (286,400) but fourth for peak audience (387,300).

The BBC are yet to select their next live broadcast pick, but round 15 of the Super League season will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

