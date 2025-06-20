Castleford Tigers forward set for loan move to secure regular game-time

Castleford Tigers hooker Cain Robb is set to leave the club on loan in a bid to secure regular minutes, Love Rugby League understands.

The 22-year-old has found his opportunities under Danny McGuire limited this season. He has made just four appearances, two of them starts and two of them from the bench, having been a regular presence in the Tigers side under Craig Lingard last year.

The arrival of Chris Atkin, combined with the presence of Liam Horne as a regular starter, has left Robb limited in terms of exposure to Super League action.

Castleford are keen to continue his development as they begin the process of overhauling their squad for 2026. Robb remains under contract for next season with the Tigers and there is no intention of letting him leave permanently.

But Love Rugby League understands a short-term move is in the offing for Robb to allow him to play on a regular basis. Clubs in Super League and the Championship have eyed up a move for the player, but he looks set to switch to a Super League rival.

The Tigers have largely favoured a rotation of Atkin and Horne in recent weeks, since the former arrived from Salford Red Devils. Judah Rimbu was signed as the club’s starting hooker at the beginning of this season, but he has already returned to Papua New Guinea.

And Robb may now leave on a short-term deal too in order to gain more experience, with the player set to return to McGuire’s plans if injuries at Castleford strike.

The Tigers remain on the hunt for new players themselves, with a deal for Gold Coast Titans forward Joe Stimson on the verge of being completed. McGuire admitted this week he hoped to have a new body through the door by the end of this week.

And Robb could be set to head the opposite way temporarily, it seems.