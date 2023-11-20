Gareth Ellis lands new role following Hull FC departure: ‘I’m very excited by this opportunity’

Two-time Super League Grand Final winner Gareth Ellis has been appointed as the ‘Wellbeing Programme Manager’ by charity ‘Rugby League Cares‘, taking up a new role following his departure from Hull FC.

Retiring at the end of the 2020 season, Ellis captained Hull to two Challenge Cup triumphs under the arch at Wembley in his playing days.

He had spent the last three years in the backroom team at the MKM Stadium as a ‘Football Manager’ and then assistant coach to Tony Smith.

The 42-year-old gave an exclusive interview to Love Rugby League in September, admitting he wasn’t sure where his future lay, and saying he was considering ending a 25-year affiliation with the game altogether.

As confirmed by RL Cares via their website this afternoon however, that hasn’t been the case, with the stalwart appointed to work alongside the charity’s team on a wide range of welfare and health projects.

Super League icon Gareth Ellis lands new role with Rugby League Cares charity following Hull FC departure

Between England, England A & Great Britain, Ellis amassed 45 international appearances in a 22-year playing career which also saw the Leeds-born ace represent Yorkshire.

At club level, he pulled on a shirt in Super League for Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos as well as the already mentioned Hull, also spending four years in the NRL with Wests Tigers.

In making that switch Down Under ahead of the 2009 season, he became the first Great Britain forward to do so since Adrian Morley eight years prior.

After such a lengthy and illustrious career, Ellis is now tasked with providing support to players who have made that same move, as well as forging links between the charity, those who ply their trade on these shores, and its stakeholders.

He said: “I’m very excited by this opportunity to work with such a great organisation and am looking forward to building on the success RL Cares has achieved over recent years, in terms of its support for both players and the wider rugby league family.

“When I left Hull at the end of the season, the temptation was to take a completely different direction, but I quickly realised I loved the game too much and still had a passion to give something back.

“My new role with RL Cares enables me to do just that and it’s great to be part of such a fantastic team.”

READ NEXT: Former Hull FC & Hull KR star takes on coaching role at Championship club ahead of 2024 season – ‘There’s a real long-term vision here’