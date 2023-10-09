Former Warrington Wolves winger makes League 1 move: ‘There’s a buzz around the club at the moment’

Ambitious League 1 outfit Oldham have confirmed another signing ahead of 2024, with former Warrington Wolves flier Jack Johnson penning a two-year deal.

Also able to play at full-back, Johnson becomes the third signing the Roughyeds have made from relegated Newcastle Thunder following on from teammates Brad Gallagher and more recently Jay Chapelhow.

Thunder will also be in the third tier come 2024 following a dismal campaign in the Championship, but the Audenshaw-born back has opted for a move back to the North West with Oldham, a club who have lofty ambitions.

Oldham – who are in the process of recruiting a new head coach – will move back to Boundary Park permanently next year. They ended a 14-year exodus at the back end of this season with a game there against Workington Town.

Having signed his contract running until the end of 2025, Johnson – who made 51 appearances in three years with Thunder – told the Roughyeds’ club website: “There’s a big buzz around the club at the moment, and it seemed like a really good fit for me.

“I bring a lot of enthusiasm, effort and I feel finishing is a good strength of mine. I’ve had some really good coaches throughout my playing career, so I’d like to say I’m experienced now.

“There’s a lot of ambition and some good people involved in the club, so it made my decision pretty easy. I had a look around Boundary Park and it’s probably as good as, if not better than, some Super League grounds.

“It’s our job, as players, to match those ambitions and translate them onto the field now.”

Jack Johnson: The story so far

With heritage number 1121, Johnson made his Warrington debut against Hull FC in September 2015, aged 16. Playing 18 times for the Super League outfit before moving on permanently in 2019, he also made 10 appearances for Rochdale Hornets across four separate loan spells and run out three times as a loanee for Widnes Vikings.

After a short stint at Featherstone Rovers, he made Widnes a permanent home ahead of 2020, but played just seven games before the COVID-19 Pandemic cut short the season.

Opting to move on, the winger joined Newcastle for the start of the 2021 campaign, and has remained there ever since, with 30 tries in his 51 run outs for the North East club.

