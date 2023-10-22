Former Warrington Wolves half-back Dec Patton makes cross-Championship switch for 2024: ‘A huge coup’

Two-time Super League Grand Finalist and one-time Challenge Cup winner Dec Patton has made a cross-championship switch to Swinton Lions for 2024, making a return to the North West from Bradford Bulls.

The former Warrington Wolves ace had spent the last two seasons at Odsal with the Bulls, making 46 appearances and amassing more than 300 points, the vast majority picked up with the boot.

Also a two-time England Knights international, the 28-year-old crossed for Warrington’s only try in a 2016 Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors having lifted the League Leaders’ Shield a few weeks prior.

With 99 Super League appearances to his name amassed between the Wire and Salford Red Devils, where he had a brief stint in 2021, Patton now makes the move to Swinton who narrowly avoided the drop with some final day heroics this term.

Alan Kilshaw – who headed up League 1 outfit Hunslet this year – will take charge of Swinton in 2024 having been appointed as Allan Coleman’s successor, who in turn has moved onto pastures new at Widnes Vikings.

The incoming Swinton chief had high praise for his new half-back, saying: “Dec’s signing is a huge coup for Swinton Lions and a key piece of business for the club.

“He is an experienced half-back who potentially still has his best football ahead of him. Dec has won a Challenge Cup Final and played in two Grand Final at Old Trafford.

“He has a tremendous kicking game and has been a stand out performer at Championship level for the Bradford Bulls. We can’t wait to see him at the Lions next season!”

With run outs as a loanee for Rochdale Hornets, Widnes and North Wales Crusaders included, the playmaker will be eyeing up the landmark of 200 career appearances in 2024 with 172 to his name so far.

