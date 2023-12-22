Former Super League youngster hit with huge drugs ban for ‘use and possession of a prohibited substance’

Former Hull FC youngster Harry Tyson-Wilson has been hit with a three-year ban from all sport for the ‘use and possession of a prohibited substance’ by the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD).

Tyson-Wilson debuted for Hull as a 17-year-old in back in September 2014, coming on as an interchange in a Super League clash with Huddersfield Giants, that his sole senior appearance for the Black and Whites.

Amassing 30 appearances between these clubs in total, he would go on to feature briefly for York, Doncaster, Hunslet and Sheffield Eagles before dropping down into the community game, playing for West Hull earlier this year.

Set to turn 28 next month, the utility now won’t be able to feature for any team – or be involved in any sport – until April 2026 having admitted to two ‘Anti-Doping Rule Violations’ (ADVRs) – use and possession.

As detailed on the UKAD website, they discovered via the Police that on March 6, 2019, Tyson-Wilson had purchased Dianabol, a variant of the banned Anabolic Androgenic Steroid Metandienone.

The ex-FC starlet was interviewed three years later, admitting to the purchase, and was provisionally suspended from playing on April 12 earlier this year before being charged with the ADVRs in May.

Admitting the charges in June, Tyson-Wilson accepted a four-year ban, but benefitted from a one-year reduction having accepted the charge within 20 days. Accordingly, his suspension began on April 12, 2023, and will end at midnight on April 11, 2026.

Hamish Coffey, UKAD’s Director of Operations, said: “Anabolic steroids have no place in sport. There are serious consequences for any athlete caught in possession of them.

“It’s imperative that athletes respect their responsibilities under the Anti-Doping Rules and conduct themselves with integrity both on and off the field.”

Ex-Midlands Hurricanes man Toby Richardson free to play in 2024 having served short-term drugs ban

Elsewhere, again detailed on the UKAD website, a verdict has been reached in the case of former Midlands Hurricanes ace Toby – officially Tobias – Richardson, who last featured in early August against London Skolars.

The 27-year-old gave a urine sample the month prior after a game against Dewsbury Rams, with traces of Cocaine found, prohibited as a ‘Stimulant’.

UK Anti-Doping Rules allow for shorter bans of three months if substances found in-competition have been taken out-of-competition and in a context unrelated to sport performance.

After investigation, that was found to be the case in this instance, with Richardson found to be telling the truth in that his consumption of the drug took place recreationally on June 30, two days before the game against Dewsbury.

Accordingly, the ex-Dewsbury Rams & Batley Bulldogs man was afforded credit for the time he had spent provisionally suspended, and saw his period of ineligibility lifted on November 16.

He is now a free agent and providing he finds a club, will be able to compete oncemore in the 2024 season.

