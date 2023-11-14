Former Super League champion signs up to play 20th season at age of 37: ‘Really excited to continue the rugby league rollercoaster’

Former Super League Grand Final winner Brett Ferres has signed up to play his 20th season in 2024 as Doncaster head into the Championship.

The 37-year-old has extended his contract with Doncaster for the 2024 campaign, which will be his 20th season as a professional rugby league player.

Ferres surpassed 400 career appearances last season as he helped the Dons clinch promotion to the Championship.

The Castleford-born forward has made more than 400 career appearances for Bradford Bulls, Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers and Doncaster.

He won the Super League Grand Final with the Rhinos in 2017, beating Castleford at Old Trafford.

Ferres won 16 caps on the international stage for England, representing his country at the 2013 World Cup on home soil.

On committing to the Dons for 2024, Ferres said: “I came to the club to achieve promotion which has now happened, it’s now about building and continuing to create something special at the club.

“Really excited to continue the rugby league rollercoaster and to be part of the Dons in the Championship, which promises to be a very exciting year for the club and the city.”

Brett Ferres: I can’t speak highly enough of the club

Ferres joined Richard Horne’s Doncaster outfit ahead of 2023 on a one-year contract following his exit from Featherstone Rovers, and has enjoyed an ever-present League 1 campaign.

He missed just one game all year for Doncaster – a Challenge Cup tie with London Broncos.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the club,” Ferres told Love Rugby League in an exclusive interview back in September.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. I knew I had plenty more to give and I’ve missed just one game all year which was a Challenge Cup game that was quite early on.

“I’ve put some decent minutes in and I’ve really enjoyed it as well. It’s been nice to go to a club that’s appreciative of what you’re doing and where you’ve been and they want to tap into that. It’s a fantastic group who want to get to that next stage.”

