Former professional club become third team to confirm League 1 application for 2025

“The decision to express our interest in becoming the 12th team in the Betfred League 1 competition hasn’t been taken lightly, and we understand there will be many challenges associated with this bid,” the chair of the Buffaloes, Martyn Cheney, said.

“Nevertheless, the due diligence carried out by our working group will ensure the club takes the best option for all parties as we embark on this exciting new venture.

“We look forward to the weeks and months ahead, and are hopeful that a strategy can be put in place which allows professional rugby league to return to Bramley.”

Bramley currently play in the Yorkshire Men’s League, and have won five of their first six games to start the new season.

If their bid is successful, it would mark a return to the professional game for a name synonymous with the sport. Bramley were so famous they hosted touring sides from Australia and New Zealand in the early part of the 20th century, and they won the Floodlit Trophy in 1973.

Players including Barrie McDermott, Terry Newton and Garry Schofield have played for the club in the past – and they are now plotting a return to the professional ranks. Having resigned from the professional game in 1999, they attempted a return in 2000 – but were snubbed in favour of a bid from Gateshead Thunder.

Further bids in 2001 and 2003 were rejected due to their proposed venue failing to meet minimum ground standards.

