Former Hull KR, Catalans Dragons pair named in New Zealand ‘A’ squad to face Tonga ‘A’ this month

Former Hull KR man Zach Dockar-Clay and ex-Catalans forward Joe Chan are included in the New Zealand ‘A’ squad to face Tonga ‘A’ later this month.

The Kiwis ‘A’ team will take on their Tongan counterparts on October 21 at Eden Park in Auckland, with an eye on developing future senior international players.

Dockar-Clay spent a season in England with Hull KR back in 2017, scoring six tries in 19 games, helping the Robins win promotion back to Super League.

The 28-year-old half-back or hooker made his NRL debut for Canterbury Bulldogs in 2022 and has spent this season with Sydney Roosters. He earned his first call-up to the Maori All Stars side at the start of this year.

Chan, meanwhile, made his NRL debut for Melbourne Storm this year after arriving on a two-year deal from Super League side Catalans.

Australia-born Chan made 29 first team appearances for the Dragons between 2021 and 2022. He helped Brisbane Tigers win the Queensland Cup this season.

The 21-year-old forward is the son of former New Zealand international Alex Chan, who is currently general manager at Catalans. He is brother to new Wigan Warriors recruit Tiaki Chan, who has represented France on the international stage.

The New Zealand ‘A’ team will be coached by former Kiwis skipper Nathan Cayless.

The Kiwis senior side and the ‘A’ team will train together as one squad, and players not selected for Michael Maguire’s senior team against Samoa will then line-up for the Kiwis ‘A’ team against Tonga.

New Zealand ‘A’ squad to face Tonga ‘A’

Rocco Berry (New Zealand Warriors)

Joe Chan (Melbourne Storm)

Zach Dockar-Clay (Sydney Roosters)

Kalani Going (New Zealand Warriors)

Jack Howarth (Melbourne Storm)

Asu Kepaoa (Wests Tigers)

Jacob Laban (New Zealand Warriors)

Ali Leiataua (New Zealand Warriors)

Trey Mooney (Canberra Raiders)

Paul Roache (New Zealand Warriors)

Pasami Saulo (Canberra Raiders)

Bailey Simonsson (Parramatta Eels)

Taine Tuaupiki (New Zealand Warriors)

Benjamin Te Kura (Brisbane Broncos)

William Warbrick (Melbourne Storm)

READ NEXT: Michael Maguire confirms New Zealand squad for Pacific Championships, including duo who have played club rugby in England