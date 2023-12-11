Former Huddersfield Giants, Leigh Leopards prop joins new club after making move Down Under

Former Huddersfield Giants and Leigh Leopards prop Nathan Mason has a new club in Australia after making the move Down Under.

The 30-year-old has linked up with Corrimal Cougars in the Illawarra Division Rugby League competition for the 2024 campaign.

Mason left Huddersfield upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2023 season, with it being announced back in September that he would step away from professional rugby league to take up another occupation in Australia.

The Oldham-born forward will now continue his playing career in the lower grades in Australia after joining the Cougars who play in the Illawarra Cup.

Mason came through the academy ranks at Huddersfield before making his debut for the Giants back in 2013.

The towering front-rower made 45 appearances across two spells with Huddersfield as well as enjoying a stint with Leigh in Super League in 2021, playing a total of 34 games for Leigh which included a loan spell in 2018.

Mason also spent a season in the capital with London Broncos in 2019, where he played 16 games in Super League for the club.

Mason spent time on loan at Oldham, Batley Bulldogs, Sheffield Eagles, Halifax Panthers, Wakefield Trinity and Bradford Bulls throughout his professional career, making 41 appearances for hometown club Oldham.

In total, Mason racked up 152 appearances during his time in the British professional game between 2013 and 2023.

Corrimal Cougars ‘very pleased’ to announce signing of former Super League prop Nathan Mason

“The Corrimal Cougars are very pleased to announce the signing of front-rower Nathan Mason for the 2024 season,” the club said via their social media channels.

“Nathan’s professional career in the UK started in 2013 after coming through the Huddersfield Giants academy, going on to compete for the club and others in the Super League as recently as last year.

“The experience Nathan gained across his career will undoubtedly bring a lot to our playing group and will assist greatly in continuing to raise our standards on gameday and at training.

“We are very excited to see him in the Red and Green next year.”

Mason becomes the latest Brit to head Down Under for 2024, following the likes of Kai Pearce-Paul, Will Pryce (both Newcastle Knights), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Riley Dean (Mackay Cutters), Alex Young (Sydney Roosters) and Aiden Doolan (South Sydney Rabbitohs) in making the move to Australia.

