Former Castleford Tigers youngster makes League 1 move ahead of 2024: ‘I hope to gain experience’

Midlands Hurricanes have confirmed the permanent signing of youngster Courage Mkuhlani for 2024 following his departure from Super League outfit Castleford Tigers.

Mkhulani didn’t make a senior competitive appearance in Cas colours, though did feature in a pre-season friendly against Championship opposition in Featherstone Rovers on New Year’s Eve 2022.

The Tigers formed a partnership with the Hurricanes last term, and the young gun in turn enjoyed two hit-outs in League 1 against Oldham and Doncaster respectively.

Now, he makes the move back to the Alexander Stadium on a permanent basis ahead of the upcoming season, taking the Midlands‘ tally in terms of squad numbers up to 22.

The Hurricanes – formerly recognised as ‘Coventry Bears’ – finished 8th in a 10-club League 1 this term having won eight of their 18 games. They are headed up by former Bradford Bulls chief Mark Dunning.

Last night, the club announced the retention of ex-York & Hunslet hooker Danny Barcoe. Amongst those to have joined ahead of the upcoming campaign are former Hull KR youngster Max Kirkbright and another ex-Cas academy ace in Aaron Willis.

Speaking to the club’s website having penned his deal for 2024, Mkuhlani said: “I’m happy to be joining the Canes in 2024.

“All things going well, I hope to gain experience and learn a lot of lessons from the upcoming season and from the players around me. I like the direction that Mark is going with the club and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Boss Dunning meanwhile added: “We’re really pleased to welcome Courage to the Hurricanes. He is a big, strong, young man with a good skill set.

“We’re really excited to see him continue his journey and development with us after a good pre-season.”

