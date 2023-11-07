Castleford Tigers youngster makes League 1 move: ‘A quality young player with Super League experience’

League One club Midlands Hurricanes have signed young forward Aaron Willis from Super League side Castleford Tigers for the 2024 campaign.

The 19-year-old came through the academy ranks at Widnes Vikings and Castleford before making his Super League debut for the Tigers earlier this year.

Willis also enjoyed an impressive spell with Midlands via dual-registration, making 14 appearances in League One as he scooped the Hurricanes’ Young Player of the Year award.

The Macclesfield-born forward has now made this move to the Midlands permanent, penning a deal with Mark Dunning’s side for the 2024 season.

On joining the Hurricanes, Willis said: “I’m really thrilled to be staying at the Canes for 2024 – towards the back end of last season the team really started to gain some momentum and get a lot closer as a group.

“Mark has made it clear that the club wants to be a competitive force in League 1 and I can’t wait to get going and see what we can achieve this year.”

Midlands Hurricanes boss Mark Dunning delighted to secure services of Castleford Tigers youngster Aaron Willis

Hurricanes coach Dunning says the club did well to beat Championship competition to secure the services of Willis for 2024.

He said: “We are over the moon to secure Aaron on a permanent basis and welcome him back into the Hurricanes family.

“When we head of Aaron’s availability we acted quickly and swiftly to secure his services, despite Championship competition.

“Aaron played 14 times for us on dual-reg last year, winning our Young Player of the Year award. We know all about the ability he possesses and what he brings to the group. He felt right at home in our environment which is really important.

“He is a quality young player with Super League experience and we’re very excited to see him continue his journey with us.”

