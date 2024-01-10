Former Castleford Tigers & Hull KR youngster pens League 1 deal for 2024: ‘Fans should be excited’

Ex-Castleford Tigers & Hull KR young gun Adam Rusling has penned a new one-year deal with League 1 outfit Cornwall ahead of the upcoming 2024 campaign.

Having appeared for the Choughs as a loanee from KR in the 2022 season, Rusling made the move a permanent one ahead of the season just gone and went on to finish 2023 as their top points scorer with 79 overall via four tries & 31 goals.

Overall since arriving in the South West, the half-back has made 22 appearances, adding to his one senior run out in Super League with Castleford.

That came as an 18-year old off the bench in a 70-18 defeat to Salford Red Devils at the Jungle in July 2021, with the playmaker also featuring at youth level for KR.

Now 20, Rusling’s re-signing was announced by Cornwall on their club website last night. The Hull-born ace said: “Personally this is a good move for me because towards the end of last season, we really started building.

“I can’t wait to get started again with the boys, hopefully dig deep, and have another good season.

“We have spoken about our ambitions for 2024 as a group, and although we are not going to talk publicly about our aims and aspirations, we aspire to kick-on. I think the fans should be excited at what is to come in 2024.”

Cornwall finished 9th in League 1 in the season just gone under the guidance of head coach Mike Abbott, who added: “Adam led us around the park last season and was key in us winning three out of four games in July.

“He struck up a brilliant partnership with Cam Brown and we saw how they both helped the other and their respective games kick on.

“Like many of our team, we hope that Adam can rediscover his form from last season, but push on to the next level.

“Every team needs a leader in the halves, and for such a young lad, we are very lucky to have Adam back with us for 2024.”

