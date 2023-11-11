Former Castleford Tigers, Hull KR starlet makes permanent Championship move for 2024: ‘I’m absolutely buzzing’

Former Castleford Tigers and Hull KR youngster Bailey Dawson has joined newly-promoted Championship side Dewsbury Rams for 2024.

The 20-year-old forward has joined the Rams on a permanent basis after leaving Castleford upon the expiry of his contract.

Dawson joined the Tigers ahead of the 2023 campaign after progressing through the ranks at Hull KR.

The Hull-born front-rower, who can also play back-row, didn’t make a first team appearance for Castleford or Hull KR – but has enjoyed time on loan in the Championship and League One over the last two seasons with Whitehaven and Midlands Hurricanes respectively.

Dawson has made 15 appearances for Midlands over the last two seasons, whilst he had a game in Cumbria with Whitehaven earlier this year.

The former Skirlaugh Bulls junior has now made the permanent move to Dewsbury, penning a one-year contract with the Rams for 2024.

Dawson says he will look to use his experience with Castleford and Hull KR in the Championship next year with Dale Ferguson’s Rams.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to get the deal over the line, as soon as I was made aware of the opportunity, I knew it would be great move for myself and my development.

“I’ve been in the full-time environment with both Hull KR and Castleford for around two years, I think with those experiences I will be looking to push on in the Championship this year with the Rams.

“For me personally, this year I just want to play as much as I can and hopefully nail down a starting position, but it’s definitely a big year for myself and the team and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“I can’t wait to get ripped into pre-season and meet all the lads.”

Dewsbury coach Ferguson added: “Bailey’s a young front-rower, who’s going to be looking to earn his spot in the side this year.

“He’s very skilful with the ball and a good runner, so I’m looking to see how he can develop over the next year.”

