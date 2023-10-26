Fiji international signs new Hull FC contract: ‘I’m so grateful for the opportunity’

Fiji international Mitieli Vulikijapani has signed a new one-year deal with Hull FC for the 2024 Super League season.

Vulikijapani, a British Army Gunner who serves with the 47 Regiment Royal Artillery, has been granted permission to extend his time with the Super League club.

The Fiji-born outside-back has scored eight tries in 24 appearances since joining Hull in 2021, having been scouted whilst representing the Army in rugby union.

Vulikijapani’s 2023 season was cut short by an ACL injury at Easter – but he is expected to return to full fitness in the coming months ahead of his return to action in 2024.

On his new deal with the Airlie Birds, Vulikijapani said: “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to continue playing for the club, which has always been really supportive of me ever since I arrived.

“Personally, I just can’t wait to be back on the field with the boys because it’s been a frustrating year with not a lot of game time due to my injury.

“I’m working really hard on my return and I hope to come back even better than I was before my injury.

“Pre-season is not long away now and I’ve got my mind set on having a really good campaign and going strong into the 2024 season.”

Tony Smith pleased to see Mitieli Vulikijapani extend his stay at Hull FC

Hull FC coach Tony Smith said: “Now that Mitch has had his operation, we’re really hopeful that he can return and get back to the level of competing that we know he is capable of.

“He’s a good size and he’s got good skill – two things I always look out for.

“It was a frustrating year for him, but when Mitch completes his recovery, he’ll provide us with some good versatility in the backline, with him being able to play at both centre and on the wing.”

READ NEXT: Super League ins and outs for 2024: Every confirmed signing and departure