Featherstone Rovers snap up released Super League youngster, dual-code ace following successful trial

Featherstone Rovers have announced the signing of ex-Hull FC youngster Manoa Wacokecoke for 2024, putting pen to paper on a deal at Post Office Road following a successful trial.

The 19-year-old – an outside-back who primarily features at centre – was a shining star in Hull‘s reserves this term, scoring 11 tries in 11 appearances.

He joined 11 senior figures in departing the MKM Stadium at the end of the 2023 season, and only a few weeks ago appeared for rugby union outfit Hull Ionians.

Featherstone had already confirmed that Wacokecoke was on trial with James Ford‘s side, and now he has inked a permanent deal ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

Featherstone Rovers snap up released Super League youngster Manoa Wacokecoke following successful trial

Another youngster in Connor Wynne had already made the move from West Hull to Post Office Road this off-season, with Wacokecoke following suit.

The 19-year-old – of Fijian descent – saw his signing announced by the Rovers via their X account (@FevRoversRLFC) this afternoon, as below.

🆕 New Kid On The Block Outside back Manoa Wacokecoke has signed a contract with Featherstone Rovers having impressed during his trial period. Manoa was a part of Hull FC’s first team squad in 2023. #BlueWall pic.twitter.com/Gdv6Vzswqs — Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) December 14, 2023

Wacokecoke becomes the latest Super League recruit made by Featherstone, who have also brought in the likes of Ben Reynolds from Leigh Leopards and Greg Minikin from Warrington Wolves.

Ford and his backroom team are in the process of a re-build, with a whopping 17 players departing following their second successive failed Championship promotion quest, losing out in the play-offs on home soil to London Broncos this time around after winning the league at a canter.

When Chris Hankinson departed for Salford Red Devils last week and ex-Warrington ace Ellis Longstaff announced he’d be stepping away from the game, the exit tally crept up to 19.

READ NEXT: Championship and League 1 kits for 2024, including every club’s home and away threads