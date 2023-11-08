Featherstone Rovers add Wakefield Trinity starlet to 2024 squad as they confirm Jack Bussey retention

Featherstone Rovers have signed young hooker Harry Bowes from Championship rivals Wakefield Trinity for the 2024 season.

The 22-year-old played his junior rugby at Shaw Cross before joining Wakefield’s academy at 15 years of age.

Bowes, who made his first team debut for Wakefield in 2020, has made 28 appearances over the last four seasons.

The Yorkshireman will make the short move across to Featherstone, having put pen to paper on terms with the Rovers for 2024.

Bowes will link up with former Wakefield assistant James Ford, who is now the Featherstone head coach.

On his move to Post Office Road, Bowes said: “I’m pleased to be joining Featherstone and can’t wait to get out in front of the Blue Wall.

“The club is embarking on an exciting project, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in its success and linking up with Fordy once again.”

Rovers coach Ford added: “Harry will bring lots of energy, drive and competitiveness to our club.

“He fits in with what we’re trying to build and I’m excited to get the opportunity to work closer with him and to help him fulfil his potential.”

Jack Bussy to enter his 10th season with Featherstone Rovers in 2024 after signing new deal

Featherstone have also announced they’ve retained Jack Bussey’s services ahead of the 2024 Championship campaign.

The 31-year-old forward will enter his 10th season at Post Office Road next year, having made 141 appearances for the Rovers.

On his new deal, Bussey said: “I’m delighted to be staying with the club.

“It’ll be my 10th season at Featherstone, and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Ford added: “We were all impressed with how Jack responded to his injury and approached rehab. He had a positive impact on his return.

“I look forward to working with him and seeing what he can deliver in the coming season.”

