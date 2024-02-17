Exclusive: Matt Peet urges Wigan Warriors to lead the way with sights set on golden era

Matt Peet insists his Wigan team will not be resting on their laurels this season after winning the double in 2023, as the Warriors look to embark on a new golden era for the club.

The Cherry and Whites won the League Leaders’ Shield last year and triumphed in the Grand Final, defeating Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford to claim a first Super League title in five years.

In 2022, Peet’s first season in charge, the Warriors also won the Challenge Cup against Huddersfield Giants and finished second on the ladder in Super League.

Three major trophies in just two seasons, with a winning rate of 71%, amounts to an impressive start for the 39-year-old head coach.

Many pundits are tipping his side to successfully defend their title in 2024, and they open the new season away at Castleford Tigers this evening (February 17).

‘We don’t take anything for granted, we know how hard we had to work on and off the field to get those wins at the back end of last season’

Peet told Love Rugby League he wants his side to continue its education and get better in the months ahead.

“It’s a good start,” he said.

“We’ve got to be pleased how we’re progressing, but if that’s the end of it, we’re going to look back at it with some disappointment.

“We want to keep improving, we want to keep learning, that’s where we place our emphasis – what we can learn.

“You mentioned last season being a fantastic year, and it certainly seems that way now.

“But there were times where we weren’t headed in that direction and what that teaches you is how you deal with the ups and downs of the year.

“We’ll continue learning and it puts you in that strong position. We don’t take anything for granted, we know how hard we had to work on and off the field to get those wins at the back end of last season.”

Wigan have won five Super League titles since 2010, and were the dominant force in the English game between 1985 and 1996.

Asked if he wants to create a golden period for Wigan like those of the past, Peet replied: “I don’t think it’s about looking back, it’s about looking forward where we can take it.

“We’re looking to, along with some of the other clubs, lead Super League in a way, and the way tickets have gone so well for the World Club Challenge is a great reflection of the club and the competition.

Matt Peet with the Super League trophy after Wigan Warriors’ 2023 Grand Final triumph over Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford – Alamy

“I think there will be a lot of neutral supporters there as well. Mike (Danson, owner) and Chris (Brookes, chairman) are very forward-thinking, very innovative, and that suits me as a coach.”

‘I feel like Wigan is as ambitious as any club in world sport, certainly in world rugby’

Peet’s team have lost just 17 of their 59 games since the Wiganer took charge at the start of 2022.

A former assistant to Adrian Lam and an ex-head of youth performance, Peet has already made his mark as one of the youngest coaches in Super League and in 2022 was crowned Coach of the Year.

He is contracted to the Warriors until the end of the 2027 season, after signing a contract extension in September, but approaches from the NRL and other clubs will surely follow if his current side continue their upward trajectory.

Asked about his future ambitions, Peet said: “Obviously you do focus week-by-week, but you’ve got to have long-term ambitions.

“All those things in coaching [in the NRL, with the England national team] – are things that excite me.

“But for the time being, in particular, Wigan is an unbelievable place to coach. Under new ownership as well.

“The ambition of the club is through the roof and also the ambition of the competition.

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet lifts the Challenge Cup trophy in front of their supporters at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022 – Alamy

“I’ve got a really good relationship with Kris Radlinksi (chief executive officer), who’s forward-thinking, who’s ambitious, and my early conversations with Mike Danson and Chris Brookes, I feel like Wigan is as ambitious as any club in world sport, certainly in world rugby.

“It won’t be a move hopefully anytime soon because all my ambitions as a coach I can achieve at Wigan.”

