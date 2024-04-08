Hull FC fullback Tex Hoy could be set for a dramatic mid-season exit from the club, as Love Rugby League can reveal his services have been offered to Super League sides.

Hoy has featured in all-but one of Hull’s eight league and cup games this season, but could now be set to leave the MKM Stadium after it emerged he was offered a route out of the club with immediate club.

Love Rugby League has been told that clubs in the top-flight have been made aware that Hoy is available for a mid-season transfer, with his existing deal at Hull set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Hoy signed a two-year deal with Hull at the start of last season, and has been a regular fixture in the Black and Whites side since his arrival at the beginning of 2023.

