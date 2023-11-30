Ex-Warrington Wolves young gun gets NRL chance as former Castleford Tigers ace finds new club Down Under

Former Warrington Wolves youngster Aiden Doolan and ex-Castleford Tigers ace Billy Tsikrikas are both currently donning a South Sydney Rabbitohs shirt, with the former trying to secure a permanent deal ahead of 2024.

Doolan was one of six departures from Warrington at the end of the 2023 season, leaving without making a senior appearance having progressed through the Wire’s academy.

The hooker did get a brief taste of first-team action on dual registration for eventual beaten play-off finalists North Wales Crusaders in League 1 last term, featuring for them in a win away against Cornwall at the end of May.

Having made the move Down Under following his exit from Warrington, he’s now been recruited by South Sydney on a ‘train and trial’ contract ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Accordingly, the young gun will now get a chance to impress and earn himself a permanent deal for their Jersey Flegg Cup side, Australia’s under-21 competition.

Doolan is one of nine potential new recruits currently on a ‘train and trial’ contract with the Rabbitohs.

Joining Doolan in the red and green of the Rabbitohs ahead of 2024 is Greece international Tsikrikas, who returns Down Under following a brief stint in Super League with Cas.

The prop linked up with the Tigers in July, and featured four times in their push for survival, with all four of those appearances coming as an interchange.

At 28, having played at NRL level for Canterbury Bulldogs, he now links up with South Sydney’s New South Wales Cup side ahead of next year.

The Rabbitohs’ reserves won the NSW Cup this year for a 21st time, five titles more than their nearest rivals in terms of silverware, Balmain Tigers.

