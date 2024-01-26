Ex-St Helens youngster ‘driving standards’ at Bradford Bulls as Championship club hand forward one-year deal

Bradford have moved quickly to boost their pack following Brad England’s move to Featherstone by handing a permanent contract to young forward Elliot Peposhi.

Peposhi, 19, linked up with the Bulls ahead of pre-season training following his release from St Helens at the end of the season.

He made 10 appearances for Saints’ reserve side as they reached the 2023 Grand Final.

The Albania international impressed in pre-season friendlies against Halifax and Hull, where he started in the back-row.

Bulls coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “Eliot displays all the qualities we want in a Bulls player. He’s honest, committed, hard working and he competes hard. Eliot hasn’t come here and just trained well and played well, he’s driven standards within the group.

“He’s made a very good impression on the group since he arrived and is fully deserving of this contract.

“Myself and the coaching team look forward to working with him and seeing him further progress.”

International history maker now has chance to establish himself in the club game

After signing a one-year deal, Peposhi will get another chance to impress when Bradford take on Leeds this weekend.

He made history back in October when he became the first player to score points for Albania in a senior men’s international, as they were beaten 58-18 by Netherlands.

Peposhi, whose father Arbian is coach of the Albania national team, scored two tries and three goals in the defeat.

Peposhi said: “I am really delighted to sign for such a big club with a rich history such as Bradford. As soon as my agent mentioned Bradford I jumped at the opportunity.

“When I first met up to speak with Eamon, I could see the vision that Eamon and the club has to get Bradford back into Super League.

“And with a big season ahead, I am very honoured to be part of this journey. I really can’t wait to get out there again with the lads and help the team the best I can.”

O’Carroll hailed Peposhi for taking a step outside his comfort zone when he opted to make the move to Odsal back in November, alongside fellow St Helens academy product Daniel Moss.

Half-back Moss also joined Bradford on trial, and featured in the 34-32 win over Hull FC.

