Ex-Leeds Rhinos hooker & Papua New Guinea international finds new club Down Under following Bradford Bulls departure

Following his departure from Bradford Bulls, Papua New Guinea ace James Segeyaro has found a new club in Australia ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The hooker has linked up with Wollongong-based outfit Western Suburbs Red Devils, or just ‘Wests Devils’ for short. They compete in the Illawarra Rugby League Premiership, last winning the competition in 2018 having ended the year as runners-up in 2022.

Segeyaro joined Bradford midway through the season just gone, appearing seven times before limping off in a win at Batley Bulldogs and missing the remainder of the campaign with a serious knee injury.

His only try for the West Yorkshire Championship outfit had come in his previous appearance, a 44-18 rout at Whitehaven, that his only start for the club.

Born in Goroka, 33-year-old Segeyaro has six Kumuls caps to his name and last featured for in 2019 against Samoa. His one international try came two years prior at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup against the USA, with further appearances for the Prime Minister’s XIII.

Between the North Queensland Cowboys, Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks, Brisbane Broncos and Manly Sea Eagles, the forward also featured more than 160 times in the NRL amongst Australia’s elite.

His first Super League stint came in 2016 with Leeds, scoring six tries in 10 games for the Rhinos in a campaign which saw them finish 9th, seeing them compete in The Qualifiers to secure their spot in the top flight, which they did with ease.

Ahead of his return to England with Bradford, Segeyaro – who actually owns a clothing brand in partnership with London Broncos star Corey Norman – too enjoyed a brief stint in the French Elite Championship with FC Lezignan.

As confirmed by Australian outfit ‘Illawarra Mercury‘, and shared on Facebook by Wests Devils themselves, the veteran now joins the ninth club of his lengthy career.

