Ex-Huddersfield Giants hooker makes Championship switch: ‘I’m absolutely buzzing to be back at my hometown club’

Following his Huddersfield Giants departure, Adam O’Brien has rejected a Super League move in favour of returning to hometown club Halifax Panthers, penning a three-year deal with the Championship outfit.

30-year-old O’Brien had already spent time on loan with Fax this year and featured at Wembley in August as they beat Batley Bulldogs to lift the 1895 Cup.

He also appeared as a loanee for his boyhood side back in 2017 during his first year with Huddersfield, and was only confirmed as leaving the John Smith’s Stadium by the Giants at the back end of September, ending a seven-year stay.

Adam O’Brien makes Championship switch: ‘I’m absolutely buzzing to be back at my hometown club’

The hooker joins the Panthers – who failed to make the play-offs this term – on a contract which runs until the end of 2026, with the possibility of ending his career at The Shay.

Speaking to Fax’s club website, he revealed there were offers on the table to stay in Super League, but a part-time deal was enough to see him return ‘home’. O’Brien said: “I’m over the moon to be back at Fax. I came here on loan and was enjoying my time playing regular rugby.

“Huddersfield pulled me back because of injuries, so I went back to the Giants for a couple of weeks, but when me and the club came to terms to secure my release and Halifax came in with a three-year deal, I couldn’t say no to it. I’m absolutely buzzing to be back at my hometown club.

“There was a couple of Super League offers there but I think, personally, for me and my family and things outside of rugby, I think it’s time to go part time now and go down that regime of part time rugby, looking at life after rugby. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Veteran hooker relishing challenge of re-energising Halifax

Coming through the system as a youngster at another Yorkshire outfit in Bradford, O’Brien debuted for the Bulls at senior level in 2011.

He would remain at Odsal until the end of 2016, scoring 25 tries in 109 appearances, before heading across the county to Huddersfield.

The number nine now re-joins Halifax ahead of a new era, with Liam Finn to take the helm at The Shay from 2024.

Finn takes over from a club legend in Simon Grix, who will become an assistant coach at Hull FC working alongside veteran Tony Smith, and O’Brien remains confident in what he can help Fax to achieve.

The hooker added: “The conversations I’ve had with Finny were really positive. I haven’t been coached by him before, but what he’s done when he was assistant here before, and what he’s done leading Dewsbury to promotion, he’s done some really good stuff in Rugby League.

“He was a class player when he played so I’m looking forward to working with him. I’d say my main strength is my consistency.

“Whether I’m starting or coming off the bench, I want to play to a high level for 80 minutes and make us a good side. Hopefully, pre-season will be a big one and we can have a good start to the season.”

