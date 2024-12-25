Every Super League club’s best Christmas item, including jumpers, a snow globe and The Grinch

It’s Christmaaaaaas!

All at LoveRugbyLeague would like to wish you a very merry festive season.

Just in case Santa didn’t leave what you asked for under the tree, we’ve picked out something you might just want to treat yourself to from your team’s club shop.

Here is every Super League club’s best Christmas item (in our opinion!)…

Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers Christmas hat

Club badge, superb design and ‘Santa is a Cas fan’. Chef’s kiss. Simple but great. Only a tenner, too!

Catalans Dragons

The Grinch

We can only assume that this fella has stolen Christmas over in Perpignan, because we couldn’t find a single festive item on Catalans’ online store.

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants’ Christmas jumper & hat bundle (left) with back of hat shown (right)

Yes, that’s the same hat design as you’ve just seen from Cas. But the bonus here, that comes free when you buy the splendid Christmas jumper the Giants have on offer. Both items for £24.99 – they do love a good deal in Yorkshire.

Hull FC

Hull FC’s kids Christmas jumper

When we started our Christmas shopping (on the 23rd), Hull FC’s adults Christmas jumper – which was entirely black and white – had already sold out. This is the kids version, and we actually think it looks better in colour, anyway. This is available for £22.99, but if we were the people behind the Airlie Birds’ club shop, we’d get this out in adult sizes ahead of next year.

Before we move on, we’d like to note Hull’s Christmas range was more varied than most other Super League clubs. Don’t say we never praise you, FC fans!

Hull KR

Hull KR’s Christmas shirt

It was either this or a Hull KR gonk. At £34.99 for the shirt, we’re not sure we made the right choice. Nice for a Christmas in Hawaii, we suppose.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos’ Christmas jumper

Another jumper and potentially the best one yet. Leeds’ colours are virtually the opposite to what Christmas is all about, but they fit in so well here. We’d have liked the design to continue on the back, but it’s the season of giving, so we’ll let them off. £24.99.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh Leopards’ Christmas Eve board

Leigh’s Christmas section is as extensive as you’ll find in rugby league, and we’d invite you to go and take a look for yourself. This Christmas Eve board for the kids is what we’ve gone for though, and we know we’re too late to the party for it to come in handy this year, but make a mental note for 12 months’ time.

The Leopards have even managed to squeeze mascot Leeto on their in a Santa hat, and let’s be honest, that’s the best he’s ever looked. £15. Worth every penny.

Salford Red Devils

Salford Red Devils Christmas jumper

The only Christmas-themed item on Salford’s online shop was this jumper, so they’ve lost points there. But, the jumper itself is quite a nice one. Looks like it would last a few years with the quality of that knit, too, not that we’re experts. £20 on sale, bargain.

St Helens

St Helens’ 2025 Calendar

To be honest, we were bored of this just being Christmas jumpers, and there’s nothing wrong with a calendar. Plus, we’d wager by the time you’re reading this they might even have been reduced from the cost of £8.99 they’re at while we’re writing it. They definitely will be if you wait until New Year’s Day, anyway.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity’s Christmas jumper

Back to jumpers, but in fairness, this is an absoltue belter. The candy canes, snowflakes and even the Wakefield badge suit that navy blue backdrop very well. At £29.99, it’s steep, but we’d pay it if we were Trinity fans. Kudos.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington Wolves’ elf

Wire’s Christmas range is pretty extensive, but we’ve gone for this fella. Simple but effective. The elf on the shelf is a Warrington fan, and the kids will love it. £15 to see what he gets up to for the entire month of December next year. Seems a bargain to us.

Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors’ Christmas snow globe

Reigning Super League champions Wigan bill this snow globe on their online club shop as ‘personalised’. We’re not sure where the personalisation comes in, but who doesn’t love a snow globe? Tenner. You’d pay more at a Christmas market for one.