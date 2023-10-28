England v Tonga: Broadcast details for this afternoon’s second test with squads locked in

England face Tonga in the second match of their test series this afternoon at the John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield, with live broadcasts in the UK and Oceania.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the second test of the three-match series…

Shaun Wane’s England side ran-out 22-18 winners in the opening test match against Kristian Woolf’s Tonga at the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens last Saturday.

The third and final meeting will come at Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium next Saturday, November 4.

Whilst international pride is the main thing on the line in this series, there is a shield to be won.

Broadcast details for this afternoon’s second test between England and Tonga

UK-based free-to-air broadcaster BBC last month confirmed that they would be showing five England games this autumn, including all three matches against Tonga.

They will also screen the women’s game against Wales on November 4, which – getting underway at midday – kicks off a double-header with the final men’s test match in Leeds.

The wheelchair test match between England and France wheelchair the following day – on Bonfire Night – rounds off the coverage.

With kick-off in Huddersfield this afternoon scheduled for 2:30pm (BST), BBC will commence their coverage 30 minutes prior at 2pm. BBC One is the channel you’ll need, unless you’re in Wales where the game is being broadcast via BBC Two.

Meanwhile, in Oceania, Tongan supporters can tune into today’s clash via two different broadcasters.

Novo Sports and Digicel Tonga will provide live coverage. For those wishing to watch across the world though, it will be a late one. When the 2:30pm kick-off time at the John Smith’s Stadium, it will be 2:30am on Sunday morning (October 29) over in Tonga.

Initial squads locked in

As is standard practice, the two nations named their 19-man squads for this afternoon’s clash on Friday.

England: Matty Ashton, John Bateman, Tom Burgess, Daryl Clark, Ben Currie, Liam Farrell, Chris Hill, Tom Johnstone, Toby King, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Mike McMeeken, Robbie Mulhern, Harry Newman, Victor Radley, Harry Smith, Danny Walker, Jack Welsby, Elliott Whitehead.

Tonga: Will Hopoate, Junior Tupou, Will Penisini, Moses Suli, Tolutau Koula, Tui Lolohea, Isaiya Katoa, Addin Fonua-Blake, Siliva Havili, Tevita Tatola, Tyson Frizell, Haumole Olakau’atu, Felise Kaufusi, Dion Teaupa, Moaeki Fotuaika, Keaon Koloamatangi, Eliesa Katoa, Hame Sele, Konrad Hurrell.

READ NEXT: England boss Shaun Wane on that heartfelt Mikey Lewis interview: ‘It shows you what sort of kid he is’