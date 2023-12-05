Dual-international Salford Red Devils ace makes permanent League 1 move for 2024: “An opportunity too good to miss”

Salford Red Devils flier Jorge Cabral has linked up with League 1 outfit North Wales Crusaders on a permanent basis ahead of 2024.

The 26-year-old spent this year playing for Salford’s reserves, featuring in a pre-season friendly against third tier opposition in Hunslet ahead of the season’s start.

He also featured for Championship side Whitehaven in a pre-season game against Wigan Warriors, going up against fellow Brazilian youth international Ramon Silva, who has now joined Barrow Raiders.

Speedster Cabral – who was a late bloomer to rugby league with prior experience in union – starred for numerous amateur sides before getting his break with Salford, including the All Golds RLFC during his time at the University of the West of England – Bristol.

Having also played at youth level on the international front for Ireland, he now gets a first opportunity in the senior game with the Crusaders, who were beaten by Doncaster in the third tier’s play-off final this term.

Dual-international Salford Red Devils ace Jorge Cabral makes League 1 move with North Wales Crusaders for 2024

The dual-international scooped the Man of the Match award in Brazil’s defeat to England Community Lions last month, with his signing announced by Crusaders – headed up by Carl Forster – last night.

He told their club website: “After chatting to Carl Forster about signing for Crusaders it was an opportunity too good to miss. The club proved what it can do last season, and I’m looking forward to being part of it this year coming.

“The lads and coaching staff have made me feel at home in pre-season, and I’m looking forward for the games to begin in what should be a great season.

“I’m grateful for everyone at Salford reserves who helped me develop as a player over the last year, and I’m feeling ready for next year and what challenges League 1 will bring.”

Jorge is a great athlete who is still learning the game. He’s got a lot of ability and potential, showing that by getting Man of the Match for Brazil against England a few weeks ago. On Cabral’s signing, he added: “

“He’s still new to the game, but we are working with him on the basics, and he’s really open to learning which is brilliant for us as coaches.”

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors young gun makes permanent League 1 move ahead of 2024 – ‘A real talent’