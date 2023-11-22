Dewsbury Rams sign hooker with World Cup experience as twin brother heads to Halifax Panthers

Newly-promoted Championship club Dewsbury Rams have signed Wales international hooker Curtis Davies for the 2024 campaign.

The 26-year-old arrives at the FLAIR Stadium from relegated Championship side Newcastle Thunder, whom he made 30 appearances for last season.

Davies is the twin brother of Connor Davies, who has recently left the Rams to take up a one-year deal with Halifax Panthers.

Swansea-born Curtis has won seven caps for Wales on the international stage, representing his country at the World Cup 9s in 2019 as well as the delayed 2021 World Cup.

On linking up with Dewsbury, Davies said: “I’m very happy to have joined the Rams, I know that there’s a good group of lads here from what my brother has said, so I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do this season.”

Rams coach Dale Ferguson added: “He’s a true pro and he’ll bring a lot to this side playing at nine, his attacking runs are fantastic as are his skills with the ball.”

One Davies in, one Davies out at Dewsbury Rams

As aforementioned, Curtis’ twin brother Connor has left the Rams earlier this month to join his former Dewsbury coach Liam Finn at Halifax in 2024 after the pair helped the Rams win promotion from League 1 last season.

Davies, who has also won seven caps for Wales, has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Panthers.

The Swansea-born loose forward spent four seasons with the Panthers between 2017 and 2021, making 23 appearances after progressing through the club’s reserve-grade.

Davies, who represented his country at last year’s World Cup, has spent the last two seasons with Dewsbury, playing 26 games.

On signing Davies, Halifax coach Finn said: “We’re pleased to get Connor signed who will be well known to Halifax fans.

“Connor needed to go away and play regular rugby and has done that well and developed himself well.

“His attitude is first class and will add a different dynamic to our middle this year with his agility and work rate.

“He’s also a very competent back-rower as well, adding to that strength in depth and utility of the group.”

READ NEXT: Championship set for later start date in 2024 as details of remodelled calendar emerge