Dewsbury Rams land double signing for 2024 as club appoint new captain for Championship return

Dewsbury Rams have swooped to make two new signings for 2024 as well as appointing a new captain for their return to the Championship.

Dale Ferguson’s side have signed half-back or full-back Harry Copley and versatile forward Jamie Field from the community game.

Copley, 20, has re-joined Dewsbury from local amateur side Dewsbury Celtic following a short spell with the Rams in 2022.

On signing Copley, Rams assistant coach Jaymes Chapman said: “He’s a very elusive player, someone who punches well above his weight and he’s back with us for a second stint, his first didn’t end well as he was injured.

“He’s been playing very well at amateur level so we wanted to give him another chance to play in the Championship.”

Copley added: “I’ve happy to be back at the Rams, I was disappointed with how things ended the other year, so I’m looking forward to set things right this year.”

Field arrives at Dewsbury from local side Westgate Common ARLFC, where he captained them to back-to-back Yorkshire Men’s League titles in 2021 and 2022.

The 29-year-old, who can play loose forward or prop, has signed a permanent deal with Dewsbury after impressing on trial during pre-season.

On signing Field, Chapman said: “Jamie’s someone who’s come very highly recommended from senior members of the squad, he’s someone who you can tell what to do and he’ll do it for you every time and not let you down.”

Field added: “I’m very happy to have joined for next season, I can’t wait to join the Rams family and give the fans what they want to see.”

Jimmy Beckett appointed new Dewsbury Rams captain

The Rams have appointed a new skipper for 2024 in the shape of Jimmy Beckett, with Matt Garside being named vice-captain.

On becoming Dewsbury captain, Beckett said: “I’m buzzing, once Ferg (Dale Ferguson) explained that I would be stepping up to captain from being vice-captain last year, it is a bit of an honour. It’s a historic club so to have my name next to that… It’s an honour to lead the boys out every week.”

