How Barrow Raiders are shaping up for 2024 with 19 players locked in, including seven new signings

Barrow Raiders coach Paul Crarey has 19 players at his disposal for 2024, with the Championship club having made seven new signings.

The Cumbrian side have made a double signing from Super League outfit Salford Red Devils, with outside-back Matty Costello and versatile forward James Greenwood making the move to Barrow on one-year deals.

Brazil-born prop Ramon Silva arrives at the Raiders from Super League champions Wigan Warriors, where he has spent the last two seasons.

The 22-year-old front-rower didn’t make a first team appearance during his time with Wigan – but he enjoyed spells on loan in the Championship with London Broncos and Toulouse Olympique.

Silva is joined by one of his former London team-mates at Barrow in the shape of Max Clarke, who has penned a one-year contract with the Raiders.

Former Widnes Vikings and Wakefield Trinity youngster Brad Walker has joined hometown club Barrow on a one-year deal from relegated Championship club Keighley Cougars, with the former England Academy international being able to play half-back or loose forward.

Meanwhile, Adam Jackson and Tom Wilkinson have arrived at the Raiders from local community clubs Barrow Island and Ulverston respectively.

Dan Toal, who made more than 200 appearances for Barrow between 2012 and 2022, is continuing to train with Crarey’s squad to prove his fitness after a long injury which saw him miss the entire 2023 campaign.

How Barrow Raiders are shaping up ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign

Retained (12): Luke Cresswell, Shane Toal, Greg Burke, Charlie Emslie, Ryan Shaw, Ryan Johnston, Jarrad Stack, Ellis Gillam, Brett Carter, Josh Wood, Luke Broadbent, Andrew Bulman

Recruited (7): Matty Costello (Salford Red Devils), Tom Wilkinson (Ulverston), Max Clarke (Bradford Bulls), Adam Jackson (Barrow Island), Ramon Silva (Wigan Warriors), James Greenwood (Salford Red Devils), Brad Walker (Keighley Cougars)

Departed (13): Rio-Osayomwanbo Corkill (Whitehaven), Greg Worthington (retired), Jarrod Sammut (released), Nathan Mossop (retired), Anton Iaria (returned to Australia), Danny Langtree (Widnes Vikings), Jack Wells (released), Jake Carter (Whitehaven), Sam Brooks (Widnes Vikings), Ben Evans (North Wales Crusaders), Tom Hopkins (left club midway through last season), Connor Saunders (Workington Town), Ellis Archer (Workington Town)

