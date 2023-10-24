Daryl Powell does first bit of Wakefield Trinity business as key man is tied down for 2024

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed that Liam Hood will remain at Belle Vue in 2024 having put pen to paper on a new deal following their relegation to the Championship.

The Bradford-born ace’s re-signing is the first piece of business done by Daryl Powell following his announcement as Trinity’s new head coach last night.

It’s also the first deal completed since local businessman Matt Ellis completed his takeover of the club, with the new owner speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League last month and vowing to invest millions as he tries to turn them into Super League mainstays.

Experienced hooker Hood linked up with Wakefield ahead of the 2022 campaign, and over the last two years has made 42 appearances, crossing for eight tries. With tonight’s announcement, he’ll get the chance to add to those figures in 2024.

Now 31, Hood signed his first professional deal with Leeds Rhinos back in 2009, though had to wait until March 2012 to make his debut, scoring a dubious try against Castleford Tigers.

A 10-time Scotland international, appearing twice in last year’s delayed World Cup, Hood had loan spells with both Dewsbury Rams and Hunslet early in his career before moving on permanently from Leeds to Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2015 season.

Winning the Championship and then promotion via the Qualifiers with Leigh in 2016, the forward has also appeared for Swinton Lions & Widnes Vikings, and already has 97 appearances to his name in the second tier.

New boss Powell says he’s delighted to keep the forward around, as he told Trinity’s website: “Liam is one of those players who binds a group together. He has great leadership skills, is skilful and is a tough and uncompromising defender.

“I’m delighted he has agreed to extend his time at the club and be one of the foundation players in this next exciting era at Wakefield Trinity.

“I look forward to working with him in the coming years to see just how good he can become.”

